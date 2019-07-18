BRIDGTON — On Saturday, July 20, Shorey Park in Bridgton will be filled with artists. Painting, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass, ceramics, wood works, photography, fiber arts and more will be available for art lovers to purchase. It‘s fun to stroll through the park and see all this creativity on display, which is why Art in the Park has become one of the community’s favorite events of the summer season. Non-profits such as Deertrees Theatre and the Rufus Porter Museum will have booths and tasty food will be supplied by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Swinging Bears group. Live music will be provided by several singer-songwriters from the local area.

This is the 16th year Art in the Park has been put on by Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild. The Gallery showcases work by more than 40 members of its arts cooperative. It also provides art classes and workshops in its Burr Chase Center for Education in the Arts, as well as putting on annual student shows, a camp show, exhibits by guest artists, special programs about the arts and a biennial Art Auction (on August 2 this year).

The Bridgton Art Guild will be selling canvas bags with this year’s lovely Art in the Park image by Janet Gill, as well as 2020 Calendars filled with art by Gallery 302 artists. There will be raffles of two lovely paintings; one to raise money for scholarships and one to help with a long-time member’s medical bills. If it rains on Saturday, the event will be held on Sunday, July 21. The event is open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is no charge to attend. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

