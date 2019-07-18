MONMOUTH — Camp Shakespeare is looking for young people who play well with their friends and are imaginative, energetic and excited to explore Shakespeare at Theater at Monmouth this summer.

The best way to explore Shakespeare is hands-on and on your feet, and CampShakes will do just that for students in grades four through nine. Classes in voice, movement and acting help students explore Shakespeare’s text emotionally, physically and intellectually in preparation for a final performance for family and friends.

There is one remaining week-long session, Session 3, “Comedy of Errors,” from July 22 to 26. The final performance will take place on the last day at 3 p.m.

CampShakes teachers bring a variety of training and experience from colleges and universities all over the country. Each specializes in an area of theater from Dramaturgy to Movement, Improv to Shakespeare, Clowning to Dance.

A typical day begins with a movement session during which the students do a vocal and physical warm-up. The morning continues with an acting class where students explore improvisation and scene work, followed by Text Detective, which provides strategies for analyzing Shakespeare’s language.

After lunch students explore the world of the play and developing characters through art activities. The rest of the afternoon is dedicated to applying what they have learned while rehearsing their scenes for a final performance for family and friends on the last day of the camp.

All sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TAM’s Rehearsal Studio, 775 Main St.

For more information, call 207-933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org/education/campshakes.

