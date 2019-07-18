PARIS — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over at the following times and locations:

• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, August 5 at 10 a.m.

• Rumford UMA Center, 60 Lowell St, on Thursday, August 8 at 10 & 11:30 a.m.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu. MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

