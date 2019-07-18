LOVELL — Whenever keyboard artist Dan Moore presents a concert, expect the unexpected. His appearance on Thursday, July 25, at Lovell’s Brick Church for the Performing Arts is going to carry forward Dan’s trademark programming, mixing a variety of musical genres: jazz, classical, rock, folk, and blues – performed with a creative, humorous style.

Although he specialized in the organ when he studied at the Boston Conservatory, Moore loves the unique qualities of different keyboard instruments and styles, and he plays them all. In his youth he played hymns in Sunday school, but also performed in rock bands, high school musicals, and as accompanist to a chorus. (He still regularly accompanies the Choral Art Society in Portland.) Perhaps the most unusual item in his musical resumé: ten years as a circus musician, touring New England with the Shriners’ circus. “The greatest fun,” he remembers, “was improvising while the good clowns were doing their shtick.”

Among his other professional activities, Dan is currently serving as Music Director at the Lovell United Church of Christ, where his responsibilities include directing and accompanying the choir. His creativity shines here as everywhere, as he improvises accompaniments and arrangements.

At the Brick Church, Dan will be welcoming back Brian Hathaway on Bass and Rick Gordan on Flute, Clarinet, and Sax, and the Harpsichord will make an appearance. The Trio is the vestigial remains of the old Mt. Washington Hotel Orchestra. They will play some timeless tunes from the Great American Songbook and other Jazz standards. They may even play some TV show theme songs.

On Thursday, July 25, at 7 pm, Dan Moore will be at the Brick Church for the Performing Arts on Christian Hill Road in Lovell. Doors are open at 6:30. The Brick Church is air conditioned. Tickets (at the door) will be $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. For more information, please call 925-1500 or go to www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

