UNE

BIDDEFORD/PORTLAND — Abigail Davis of Fryeburg, been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New England for the 2019 sporing semester. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 3.0 at the end of the semester.

URI

KINGSTON, RI — Emma Davidson of Oxford, has been named to the University of Rhode Island Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Emmanuel

BOSTON, MA — Dylan Kapusta of Casco has been named to Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Thomas

WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces its students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Local students named to the list are the following:

Cheyanne Harden of Bridgton, Shylyn Buckman of Bryant Pond, Devynn Turner, of Casco, Shannon Kostovick, of Greenwood, and Anna Piirainen, of West Paris.

Saint Michael’s

COLCHESTER, VT – The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Spring 2019 semester:

Corban E. Ridlon, a first-year English major from Casco, and a graduate of Lake Region High School. Colin R. McKeith, a May 2019 graduate and business administration major from Sweden, and a graduate of Fryeburg Academy

WIT

BOSTON, MA — Erin Elizabeth Morton of Norway has made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2019 semester.

Lasell

BOSTON, MA — The Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) released the 2018-19 Academic All-Conference selections Tuesday, and Sarah Walton of Mechanic Falls was one of the 1,030 student athletes named to the GNAC 2018-19 Academic All-Conference Team. Sarah is a student athlete on the Lasell softball team. Students named have met the following criteria: maintaining a 3.25 cumulative grade point average, completed at least one full season of competition at a GNAC institution and is at least sophomore academically.

UHartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Brianna Warren of Casco, and Bethany Lovesque of Oxford, have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2019.

UMaine –Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE — Three hundred students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester, according to Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI president and provost. Named to the honors list was Reed Abbott Farrar of West Paris.

UNH

DURHAM, NH — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2019 semester:

Hannah Mathieu of Hebron, earning High Honors, and Ethan Letourneau of Minot, earning Honors. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Colby

WATERVILLE — Hannah O. Hartnett of Hebron was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Hartnett is one of 443 Colby students, or 23 percent of the qualified student body— to have earned a spot on the Dean’s List last semester. Hartnett, a member of the Class of 2021, attended Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and is the daughter of Patrick and Tracey Hartnett of Hebron, Maine. Hartnett earned a semester grade point

average of 3.78 or higher this spring to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.

Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, OH — Maighread Laliberte of Norway (04268), a graduate of Oxford Hills High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.

UMaine

ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,330 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2019 semester. Listed below are local students who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bridgton: Morgan MacNeil, Douglas Mayo and Lucien Sulloway

Bryant Pond: Russ Cushman

Casco: Sullivan Tidd

Denmark: Jane Imdieke— King and Allison Watson

East Poland: Lauren Emery

Fryeburg: Spencer Thomas

Harrison: Nick Soucy

Hebron: Zane Dustin, Nathan Godbout, Pooja Rawat

Mechanic Falls: Hope Kohtala, Samuel Roy and Samuel Stone

Minot: Dillon Pratt

Naples: Meghan Boos, Lily Charpentier, Catherine Christiansen and Marcus

Devoe

Norway: John Bowen, Kelton Loper, Nate McNutt and Julyan West

Oxford: Faith Rideout

Paris: Aiden Heikkinen

Poland: Lizzy Champagne, Mackenzie Foster, Paisley Keene, Jada Lamb,

Vincent Russo, Emily Whittemore and Lucas Yorkey

South Paris: Caleb Jewell, Lauren Keisman, Arianna Meserve, Nathanael

Shaw and Haid Tanous

Waterford: Ashleigh Elliott and Avery Elliott

West Paris: Mark Willis

Norwich

NORTHFIELD, VT — Emily K. Blackshaw of Norway, has been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2019 semester. Full- time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors.

Maine Maritime

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named 358 students to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2018 -2019 academic year. Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The following local Maine Maritime Academy students named to the Dean’s List are:

Ethan Cailler, Marine Systems Engineering, Poland

Marshall Hunter, Marine Engineering Technology, Turner

Garrett Morin, Power Engineering Technology, Turner

Katelyn Smith, Marine Science, West Poland

George Menezes, International Business & Logistics, Harrison

Julia Dillon, Marine Transportation Operations, Norway

Robert Jewell, Marine Engineering Technology, South Paris

St. Lawrence

CANTON, NY — Kayleen Fellows of Harrison, has been selected for inclusion on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University. Fellows is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in environmental studies, mathematics and statistics. Fellows attended Oxford Hills High School.

RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Spring Semester. Ike McNutt of Norway, who is in the game design and development program and Peter Miller of South Paris, who is in the electrical engineering program.

UMass Lowell

LOWELL, MA — David Long of South Paris, has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Long, majoring in biology, was named to the Dean’s

List at UMass Lowell for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.

UMaine – Augusta

AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2019 Spring FullTime Dean’s list and the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 Part-Time Dean’s List. The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year. Kevin Mitchell, Mechanic Falls; Marina Slover, Bryant Pond; Micayla Hill, Hartford; Maria Brown, Norway; Morgan Brown, Norway; Peter Langelier, Norway; Izabel Wales, Norway; Jessica Paine, Otisfield; Danielle Atter, Oxford; Michael DeVore, Jennifer Cousins, South Paris;

Russell Seams, South Paris; Kenzie Turner, South Paris; Lori-Ann Gagne, Waterford.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Jared Whichard of Waterford, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2019 semester. Jared is majoring in Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.