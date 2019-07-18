LEWISTON — James G. Joseph, M.D., has been appointed to the board of directors at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, the largest, nonprofit independent home health and hospice organization in the state.

Joseph is a retired internist recently affiliated with Bridgton Hospital and Central Maine Medical Center. He is a diplomat of National Board of Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. He has been a clinical instructor at the University of Connecticut Health Center and at health centers in New England. He received Central Maine Medical Family HEROES Award in 2013 for exceptional service.

