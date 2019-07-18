BOWDOINHAM — Lisbon batted around in the fourth inning, taking advantage of three Topsham Post 202 errors and plating eight runs, to pull away for a 13-9 victory in Junior American Legion baseball action at Bowdoinham Community School on Thursday.

The win improves Lisbon to 10-3, while Topsham falls to 3-11.

“We came out flat tonight and fell behind early,” Lisbon coach Scott Tibbetts said. “We got some breaks in the fourth and Levi (Levesque) battled for us on the mound.”

Levi Levesque entered the game in the third inning with the bases loaded, but recorded the final two outs and held the Topsham hitters to three runs in 4 2/3 innings to secure the win for the visitors.

“I was playing first and coach looked over at me and asked how my arm felt,” Levesque said. “I told him fine, and he brought me in.”

Levesque, who will be a senior next year at Lisbon High School, allowed three hits and struck out two while walking one and hitting a batter. Hunter Brissette came in to get the final out, nailing down the win with a strikeout.

“We wanted to keep Levi’s pitch count down so we can use him after one day’s rest,” Tibbetts added.

Topsham grabbed the lead in the first inning, collecting three hits off Lisbon starter Levi Tibbetts, including Matt Orlando’s two-run single that was followed by an RBI knock from Landon Chase.

Lisbon answered with a pair in the second, but it might have been more if not for the sharp defensive play from the home squad.

Topsham starter Ty Knowlton erased a leadoff walk by immediately picking the runner off first. After a walk and a single put runners on first and third, Lisbon ran into its second out of the inning on the bases when Orlando fired to third base from behind the plate on a double steal, picking off the runner at third. Caleb Phillips tripled in a run, and after Justin Le walked, Orlando gunned down another runner at third to end the inning as Le attempted to take the base on a ball in the dirt.

“We’ve been working on that play hard,” Topsham coach Chris Hickman said about the quick snap throw to third base on the double steal. “Matt hasn’t caught a lot for us, and he executed it perfectly. He did a really good job for us tonight.”

Lisbon added another run in the third to tie the score, but Topsham quickly regained the lead in the bottom half, plating three more runs on five hits and chasing Lisbon starter Levi Tibbetts.

After Chris Brady and Shea Farrell hit singles to open the frame, Knowlton was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Left-handed hitting first basemen Austin Berry followed with a two-run single that dropped inside the left field line, bringing home both Brady and Farrell. Orlando reached on an infield single and Chase knocked in his second run of the game to extend the Topsham lead to 6-3 through three innings.

LISBON TAKES ADVANTAGE

Gage Mitchell relieved Knowlton in the fourth to keep the starter’s pitch count down in order for him to be available to pitch in games this weekend.

With one out, Lisbon’s Nick Ferrence singled and Ethan Brown doubled, and Phillips earned a walk to load the sacks.

Mitchell struck out the next hitter, but a Jimmy Fitzsimmons pop-up between the pitcher’s mound and home plate was not handled and a run scored. Evan Gagnon walked with the bases loaded, sending it back to the top of the order. A misplayed pop-up in the infield scored two more runs and extended the inning, and Levesque made Topsham pay with a two-run single that gave Lisbon a 10-6 lead. Levesque later scored on a throwing error.

“We just lost focus that inning,” Hickman said. “I thought we really had a good defensive team out there tonight, we just had some lapses.”

“We took advantage of some of their mistakes and turned them into runs,” Scott Tibbetts said.

Topsham scored three more runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double from Brenton Cahill. Knowlton added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to two runs.

Topsham, though, was unable to close the gap any more, and only managed a pair of base runners the rest of the way.

Neil LaRochelle and Brown were the only repeat hitters in Lisbon’s 10-hit attack. Levesque finished with two RBIs, while Levi Tibbetts, Phillips and Jack Ramich each had one.

Topsham had 11 hits, led by multi-hit games from Cahill, Orlando, Chase and Brady. Berry, Orlando and Chase each had a pair of RBIs. Knowlton reached base three times, a hit by pitch and two walks, and scored two runs to go along with his sac fly.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: