RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the Lakeview Chamber Players at the Church of the Good Shepherd at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Members of the Lakeview Chamber Players include Rangeley seasonal residents and violinists Tim and Sarah Maček and their friends, Morrie Sherry, clarinet; Elizabeth Field, violin; Uri Wassertzug, viola; Suzanne Orban, cello; and Rodger Ellsworth, viola. The program for 2019 will consist of works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and British composer Gerald Finzi.

Admission is $20; $10 for 18 and under. Tickets are available in advance online at www.rangeleyarts.org, click on the “Buy Tickets” tab. Tickets will also be available at the door. The Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 2614 Main St.

For more information or to find a complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: