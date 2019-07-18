Lewiston-based Pastime has faced a constant challenge of finding locations for its American Legion baseball games this season after apparently being priced out of the Lewiston High School’s brand new turf facility, Joseph Deschenes Field.

That changed this week, though, as Pastime coach Chris Reed received a message from Ron Chartier, a member of the Babe Ruth Little League in Lewiston.

“There was going to be a conflict at Elliot Field because Babe Ruth state (tournament) is happening (Saturday),” Reed said. “The logistics would have been a nightmare. Elliot was trying to relocate us out of convenience. Ron called into Bates (College) and then later on that afternoon he said he had ‘big news’ that the Junior Legion team was using the high school field Sunday and we are using it Saturday.”

Pastime will conclude the regular season with a doubleheader against Staples Crossing Post (Marshwood) on Deschenes Field on Saturday at 11 a.m. — possibly at 9 a.m. because of impending heat.

Reed believes that an article published last month by the Sun Journal regarding the fees attached to the Lewiston High School fields played a part in Pastime being given permission to use the field.

Lewiston High School athletic director Jason Fuller, meanwhile, said that there was a misunderstanding.

“Ultimately, I think there was some miscommunication,” Fuller said. “Chris is new (as a head coach), I am new to the fields, the fields are new. I asked Chris to ask what it would cost and he sent an email, and Chris then booked Elliot. He didn’t ask about (the prices) further. He didn’t want to pay that. The rental contract is online. It says that if you ask, we might be able to change the rate.”

Fuller was fine with Pastime playing most of its games at Elliot.

“Once I heard he was going to Elliot, I didn’t pursue it further,” Fuller said. “If we had asked to get it at a discounted rate, we would have. … We asked if we could use the field this weekend and we are using it.”

The situation will be brought up to the city council in the future to figure out a structure for Pastime, Fuller added.

The Lewiston recreation department could not be reached for comment.

