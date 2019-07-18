BETHEL — Team Hailey Hugs presents The 3nd Annual Maine Goes Gold For Childhood Cancer Awareness Kickoff Event in Bethel, on August 31. Contact [email protected] or get more information at www.haileyhugs.org. Team Hailey Hugs, a non-profit organization devoted to raising awareness of childhood cancer is hosting an “awareness event” on the town Common, located in Bethel Maine on August 31st 2019. A full day of family activities is planned. Highlights include:

– Music from 11:30am until 9pm with local acts, and professional recording artists. We’ll be joined by The Skidmarks, Megan Clark, Mark Gentle, The Only Hope Band, Bob White and Tom LeClerc.

– A live auction and silent auction held in the early afternoon with items donated by local businesses and community members.

– A morning parade through the town of Bethel at 11am.

– Pony rides, clowns, fairies, princesses, and more.

– Food and merchandise vendors.

– Mr Drew and His Animals Too at 12:30 – 2:00 pm

– Fireworks at the Bethel Inn at 9:00pm

– And much more.

A few facts about childhood cancers:

– Each year in the United States, there are an estimated 15,780 children between birth and the age of 19 diagnosed with cancer. Approximately 1 in 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer continues to be the leading cause of death by disease in children and adolescents under the age of 14. – As a result of disparities in the delivery of cancer care, minority, low-income, and other medically underserved children are more likely to be diagnosed with late stage disease, experience poorer treatment outcomes, have shorter survival time with less quality of life, and experience a substantially greater likelihood of cancer death. – Despite the intense stress caused by childhood cancer, there is a lack of standardized and coordinated psychosocial care for the children and their families, from the date of diagnosis through treatment and survivorship. – The National Academy of Medicine, in its report on cancer survivorship entitled “Childhood Cancer Survivorship: Improving Care and Quality of Life”, states that an organized system of care and a method of care for pediatric cancer survivors is needed. – In Maine, about 400 children are being treated for childhood cancer right now. – About 50 Children in Maine will be diagnosed with cancer this year. – Statistically one in five of these children will die from these diseases. Hailey Hugs is a non-profit charitable organization that champions fundraising & awareness. We award grants directly to families living with the financial strain of Childhood Cancer. Hailey Hugs provides funding for everyday expenses in times of crisis, writes grants, presents awards, and provides financial relief for families everyday expenses associated to childhood cancer treatment. Hailey Hugs focuses on FOUR main areas:

•Supporting families financially while their child faces cancer treatment

•Supporting local hospitals, facilities, and research clinics—by financial assistance of items needed to support families during hospital stays

•Supporting legislative documents in order to raise awareness and funds to support children with cancer. •Organizing and managing multiple events to fund the organizations efforts.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: