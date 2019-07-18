WEST PARIS — Hartley “Skip” Mowatt was presented a plaque in recognition of serving as the town’s Emergency Assistance Director (EMA) for 12 years at last Thursday’s select board meeting.

“We are grateful for the work that you put in every year,” Selectman Dale Piirainen said. “For making sure we got a plan and that we got a program that can be implemented, and that’s really what is important.”

“It’s been a great pleasure working with the town of West Paris,” Mowatt said.

Mowatt retired from the Paris Police Department in May. He had been with the department since 1991.

Resident Jerrold Mason expressed concerns with the condition of Curtis Hill Road. This was not Mason’s first time discussing the road’s deteriorating state.

At a May 23 meeting he spoke about possible secession from West Paris to Woodstock due to the poor conditions on the West Paris side.

Mason resides on Curtis Hill Road and said parts of the road have started to crumble. He talked about the other issues he is dealing with.

“The road has deteriorated because of all the extra water that is now flowing over and starting to wash out the ditch,” he said at the May 23 meeting.

“The holes are getting deeper and deeper everyday,” Mason said of the road at last Thursday’s meeting.

“They were up there today and the brakes went out on the truck,” Piirainen said. “They had every intention of getting it done.”

Piirainen added that the town’s road crew currently only has two workers.

“I don’t want to ruffle any feathers. I just thought I’d bring it to your attention that’s all,” Mason said.

