Charges
Lewiston
- Becka Reynolds, 21, of 15 Roger St., on charges of driving while intoxicated and refusing to sign a summons, 12:49 a.m. Thursday at 925 Sabattus St.
- Michael Cornish, 63, of 15 Howe St., on a charge of violating a protection order, 9:30 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Scott Scanlon, 39, of 69 Old Lisbon Road, on a warrant out of Piscataquis County charging aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching, domestic assault and domestic threatening, 10:07 a.m. Thursday in Lewiston.
- Kulcharan Singh, 20, of 92 Pierce St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:34 p.m. Thursday at 42 Walnut St.
- Bryan Vincent, 32, of 247 Bates St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 6:43 p.m. Thursday at 216 Walnut St.
Auburn
- Robert Hermanson, 25, of 39 High St., Buckfield, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 3:12 p.m. Thursday in Auburn.
Androscoggin County
- Darian Lavoie, 27, of 2342 Auburn Road, Turner, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 6:04 p.m. Thursday at 29 Vale St.
- Jones Lucas, 29, of 171 Oak St., Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 6:15 p.m. Thursday at 29 Vale St.
- Devanie Herbert, 23, of Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10 a.m. Thursday in Livermore Falls.
- Marc Hand, 43, of 4 Bennett St., Wilton, turned himself in on a charge of hunting antlerless deer without a permit, 8:20 a.m. Thursday at the Androscoggin County Jail, Auburn.
- Marc Dehetre, 33, of 85 Old Plains Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 4:06 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Christopher White, 42, of Poland, lost control of his car and drove off the road at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday on Hatch Road. He was not injured. His 2008 Ford was towed.
- Cars driven by Mary G. Fleeman, 71, of Auburn, and Matthew C. Dove, 29, of Lewiston, collided at 3:10 p.m. Monday at Turner Street and Kings Road. No injuries. Both vehicles, Fleeman’s 2015 Jeep and Dove’s 2018 honda, were towed.
