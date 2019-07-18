ROCHESTER, NY — Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,200
degrees this academic year at all its campuses – including in Croatia,
Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 134th annual
commencement celebration in May. Jesse Roux of Poland received a BS in
software engineering in December 2018.
