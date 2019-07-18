HARRISON — The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival continues its 47th season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Deertrees Theatre.

Renowned for diverse and high quality concerts performed by world-class musicians in a woodland setting with superb acoustics, the festival has been a summer highlight for many residents and visitors in Maine.

This program suggests the many ways composers can tap into instrumental color and sonority. In Vivaldi’s Concerto for Flute, Oboe, and Bassoon; Haydn’s Divertimento a tré for Horn, Violin, and Cello; and Boccherini’s “Fandango” Guitar Quintet, instruments of different timbres make for tonally colorful combinations. The program ends with Mendelssohn’s virtuosic Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, which Schumann called “the master trio of our age.”

Pianist and Music Director Mihae Lee will be joined by a stellar roster of new and familiar faces: flutist Susan Rotholz, oboist Stephen Taylor, horn player William Purvis, bassoonist Adrian, Morejon, violinists Movses Pogossian and Keiko Tokunaga, violist Matthew Sinno, and cellists Eliot Bailen and Bonnie Thron and guitarist Oren Fader.

All tickets are for open seating. Tickets will be held at the front entrance box office and are available on concert nights starting at 6:45. Reserved tickets must be picked up by 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online: http://sllmf.org/tickets/ or via check mailed to P.O. Box 544, Harrison, ME 04040.

For more information about ticket purchases, artists’ bios and program notes, visit www.sebagomusicfestival.org.

