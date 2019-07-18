To the Editor:

The volunteers of the Bethel Emergency Ambulance Rescue Service (BEARS) are planning a car wash and bottle drive on Sunday, July 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school bus garage in Bethel.

We would like to invite members of our community to come support us during this fundraising event. We use the money raised from these fundraisers for things like purchasing equipment that our municipal

budget doesn’t cover, supporting the local Christmas for Kids program, assisting a graduating high school senior with college expenses and paying for training and team building activities for our emergency response team. This is also a great opportunity to meet some of the members of our service in a non-emergency situation.

Any donation or support will be appreciated, so we hope to see everyone on July 21.

David Hanscom

Chief

Bethel Rescue

