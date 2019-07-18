To the Editor:

Thank you all for your kind expressions of sympathy upon the death of Timothy J. Hutchins. Your warm words provided a tremendous amount of strength and support to our family during this difficult time. We know Tim valued your friendship, and that he would be grateful for all of the nice things you had to say about him.

Thank you again.

Marilyn (Lyn) Hutchins and family

Portland

« Previous

Next »

filed under: