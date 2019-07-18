To the Editor:
Thank you all for your kind expressions of sympathy upon the death of Timothy J. Hutchins. Your warm words provided a tremendous amount of strength and support to our family during this difficult time. We know Tim valued your friendship, and that he would be grateful for all of the nice things you had to say about him.
Thank you again.
Marilyn (Lyn) Hutchins and family
Portland
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Bethel Citizen
Who was Molly Ockett?
-
The Bethel Citizen
West Paris recognizes Mowatt
-
The Bethel Citizen
A ‘rock’ party
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jacob White
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nancy Lee Bean