To the Editor:

On behalf of the Bethel Area Chamber, I would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who made the 30th Annual Bethel Art Fair a success.

Our Presenting Sponsor was PokSun Emporium. They provided a space for Scott Lane and Jerry Bernier to display and sell their exquisite live edge furniture, as well as Scott Lane’s paintings. Thanks so much to them for this important support. Oxford Federal Credit Union, Harvest Gold Gallery and Speedway Inc/Twin Town Plaza were the Entertainment Sponsors. Stephens Memorial Hospital, River View Resort, Good Food Store & Catering Company, Smokin’ Good BBQ, and First Light were Program Sponsors. The Town of Bethel was the tent sponsor. Twenty Two Broad Street @ Gideon Hastings House and Barking Dawg Market were the horse-drawn wagon ride sponsors. Dunkin Donuts provided coffee.

We had amazing partners around the area who hosted their own events and we very much appreciate the energy and participation of the following businesses/individuals: The Bethel Inn Resort, DiCocoa’s, The Gem, Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, Maine CoLab, Mary Isham Farm, Gould Academy, Bethel Historical Society, The Philbrook Place Shops, and Janet Willie’s Shy, Novice & Closeted Art Show.

A special “shout-out” to our Artist of Honor Phil McCrillis of Bethel Toys and Trendz as well as the Art Fair Committee members: Janet Bartlett, Sara Hemeon, Stephanie Herbeck, Ashley Oliver, Tanya Porteous-Johanson, Sarah Southam and Amy Halsted. Additional thanks to volunteers Rosemary & John Laban, Sue Dunn, and Lloyd Sweetser.

This event is done in partnership with Bethel Area Arts & Music (BAAM), and a wonderful hands-on art activity was central to their presence on the Common. The Bethel Area Chamber is so grateful for all the creativity and passion, as well as resources, the above-named individuals and businesses showered upon this day.

Mark your calendars for next year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, July 4th .

Thanks again.

Robin Zinchuk

Development & Outreach Director

Bethel Area Chamber

