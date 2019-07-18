FARMINGTON — Three New York men were arrested this week in New York on a federal indictment alleging the three conspired to steal controlled substances in Rangeley where a home invasion occurred on July 28, 2016, and a New York man was shot and killed.

One of the three men, Hector Munoz, 51, of New York City was injured in the invasion.

Jordan Richard, 26, of Rangeley, who is serving 13 years in connection to the case, allegedly gave Munoz a bag of cocaine and a bag of oxycodone tablets from a safe after Richard was stabbed and beaten with a bat during the invasion. Richard told Munoz to get the drugs out of the house, according to federal court documents filed in the Richard’s case. Richard shot and killed another intruder Michael Brokun, 29, of New York City during the invasion.

United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced Thursday that Andre “Dre” Muller, 48; Robert “Kurt” Holland, 39, and Munoz, all of New York City, were arrested this week in that state and charged by federal indictment in Maine with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. Munoz was also charged with attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

The indictment dated June 12 alleges that in July 2016, the defendants and others conspired to steal controlled substances from a residence in Rangeley. Munoz and an unnamed conspirator entered the residence armed with knives and a baseball bat, according to federal documents.

The three men knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other and others known and unknown to obstruct, delay and affect commerce and the movement of articles, namely controlled substances, according to the indictment.

“Specifically, the defendants agreed with each other and others to steal controlled substances from the Rangeley residence and developed a plan to carry out the crime,” according to the indictment.

Munoz and a co-conspirator entered the Rangeley home with the intent to take such personal property using actual and threatened force, violence, and fear of immediate and future injury. At the time of the robbery Munoz and a co-conspirator were each armed with dangerous weapons, namely, knives and a bat, the document states.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice release.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Maine State Police, and the Rangeley Police Department, with assistance provided by the Maine Office of the Attorney General.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice website.

Richard pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs and discharging a gun in relation to drug trafficking. The firearm was discharged during the home invasion where two men came to rob him.

According to the federal prosecution’s version of the drug offense, Richard would obtain cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone from an out-of-state supplier. He would weigh out and package the drugs for resale from his home on Main Street in Rangeley.

After the invasion, Richard moved to New Vineyard and continued to buy drugs from out of state and to sell them from his home, according to federal prosecutors. In March, April and September 2017, the U.S. Drug Enforcement used a confidential source to conduct controlled purchases of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl from Richard. Law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at Richard’s New Vineyard residence where they recovered evidence of the defendants continued drug trafficking, including a bag of oxycodone tablets.

He was sentenced Jan. 28 to 10 years on the gun charge and 40 months on the drug offense, which are being served one after the other. He also forfeited $20,883 and a Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

« Previous

filed under: