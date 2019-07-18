To the Editor:

Someone seems to need a Jerry Seinfeld puffy shirt. They seem to puff themselves up with the big words they can write in an letter. Let’s remember, most letters are just opinions of the writer. Hopefully, most adults have their own opinions and knowledge. If they do, they are quite capable of making a decision on their own. They don’t need to read a negative letter every week in order to made a political decision.

We can like the writer, even if we don’t need his or her political opinion. Use your own wisdom and knowledge to make all your decisions.

Esther Wilson

Bethel

