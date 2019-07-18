To the Editor:

Hello Bethel! I just wanted to shout to all the amazing Task Force members of Bethel Area Arts & Music(BAAM) that helped to support the Chamber in the Art Fair! Stephanie Herbeck brought the wonderfully entertaining Nevaeh Dance Circus along with our great sponsor Speedway Inc’s Gary & Bob Bahre, Tanya Johanson inviting fantastic youth performers, Ashley Oliver brought the all encompassing CPS Student Art Show, Sarah Hemeon and Amy Halsted bringing the new navigating-ly necessary artist/activity map for the fair along with the grand honor of celebrating Phil McCrillis as the Bethel Art Fair’s Artist of Honor(Congrats again Phil) at the Philbrook Place, TRAC and in life and Janet Willie with all her cohorts on the 15th year of the Shy, Novice & Closted Art Show.

Sue Dunn and Brent Bachelder blowing bubbles and volunteering their time on the common with the BAAM Youth Arts picnic table painting project, along with a super special thanks to our community near & far that helped us paint them! We had a good chuckle about picking a project that was about staying in the lines, there is a time and a place right?! (BTW the tables came out awesome and we hope that everyone enjoys them!) Sarah Southam, Robin Zinchuck and the BAAM Youth Arts crew, I didn’t want to repeat your names over and over you had your hands in deep, Thank you, thank you!

Last but not least, big props to Wade Kavanugh in the support of BAAM’s Exhibitions on Screen, Stephanie Herbeck’s amazing art opening at The Gem (still up so go see it!) and the second go around of JAM at The Gem, a new music series, co-hosted by Mighty Maine Productions’ Mandy Shorey. Be on the look out! Woo hoo!!

In closing BAAM would just like to truly thank everyone involved with making Bethel’s Art Fair a success and of course our great Chamber Jessie, Deanne, Jacki & Chamber volunteers for continuing to make the fair happen and the community coming out for it! If you happened to miss it, or just parts, please take advantage of Brooks Mortin’s talent and WHAT TV’s channel that was there to capture it! Thank you Brooks!

You all rocked it and I am so grateful to get to work with all of you! Our community is truly lucky to have you all! Here’s to lots and all kinds of arts & music in our community from so many great sources! BAAM!!

Janet Bartlett

Coordinator

Bethel Area Arts & Music (BAAM)

