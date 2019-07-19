FARMINGTON — A Dixfield man and a Carthage man were indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury on unlawful sexual contact charges.

Eric S. Letalien, 44, of Dixfield was indicted on one charge each of unlawful sexual contact and assault.

Warren Strout, 54, of South Carthage was indicted on three counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of violation of condition of release.

Jay Sgt. Russell Adams arrested Letalien in Feb. 28 for allegedly subjecting a woman at a work place in Jay to unwanted sexual contact. The woman sought medical attention, according to Adams. According to the indictment the incident occurred on Feb. 15.

Strout was arrested by a Franklin County sheriff’s detective on Feb. 28 for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl three times between Dec. 1, 2018, and Feb. 28.

Strout threatened the girl the first time that if she told anyone “he would make her ‘regret it and it wouldn’t end up good for anyone,’” Detective Kenneth Charles wrote in an affidavit filed with the court. The second time it occurred, she was threatened that if she told anyone, “her life would be hell,” Charles wrote.

Strout denied the allegations in the unlawful sexual touching charge in a taped interview, according to Charles’ affidavit. Strout asked for a lawyer during the interview on the unlawful contact charge. The interview was terminated and Strout was placed under arrest.

A conviction for unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A conviction for assault carries up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, and a conviction for violating condition of release is punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

