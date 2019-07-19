AREA — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force is offering a new Gap Camp this year and registration is now open.

The camp, the task force says, is a super fun summer camp held during the gap between 21st Century Summer Program and the school year with games, swimming, fun, arts & crafts, exploring, and even more fun planned.

Parents can apply for the Kineowatha Gap Camp or the Strong Gap Camp. Cost is $100 per week and $50 for each additional child in the family. Or $20 per day. Payment is due in full prior to the start of camp.

* Please note: The Gap Camp at Kineowatha Park will only run until August 23rd as RSU 9 begins school earlier than MSAD 58 this year.

