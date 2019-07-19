FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library’s resident Science Guy is back. Jon Wallace will discuss the Apollo 11 mission in honor of its 50th anniversary. The talk will occur from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 22. It is free and open to the public.

Wallace was an award-winning high school science teacher in Meriden, Connecticut, for more than 32 years. He has had an interest in nonvisual astronomy and has built or purchased various receivers as well as building more than 30 demonstration devices for class use and public displays. He is on the board of the Society of Amateur Radio Astronomers (SARA), is education coordinator for SARA, and helped develop teaching materials for SARA and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory for use with its Itty-Bitty Radio Telescope educational project.

Wallace lives in Maine and gives free presentations in schools, libraries and other venues in the Freeport area.

For directions to the library, or to view its business hours, call 207-865-3307 or visit www.freeportlibrary.com.

