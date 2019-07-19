COUNTY — Four area farms had signed up earlier this year to participate in Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 28. Because of the weather experienced last winter and this spring, the Wilton Blueberry Farm will not have berries ready to pick and may not be open.

Wilton Blueberry Farm, 83 McLaughlin Road is owned by Jan Collins and Irving Faunce. The farm had planned to be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on July 28.

Collins on Wednesday, July 17, said she didn’t have good news about the blueberries.

“There were several storms over the winter where there was snow, then rain and a freeze. That warming and freezing killed the buds, everything above the snow line. A wet, cold spring has caused Mummy Berry disease.

“Everything’s behind too. Ripening has been delayed. We may not have berries to pick for Open Farm Day.

“If we are open, we can show how we are suffering from climate change,” Collins said.

Collins expects the season to be short when the berries do start to ripen. She can’t predict now if the fruit will be ready for the Wilton Blueberry Festival.

“We’ll be limiting our open hours this year,” she said. “I hope it will be better next year.”

People should call 645–2128 and listen to the message for additional information on when the fields will be open.

Dreamin’ Fahm, 1244 Main Street in Wilton will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Robert and Faith Jones own the farm that raises dairy goats, chickens and ducks.

Robert said visitors will be able to snuggle with the goats or see the birds. There will be items to purchase, including fresh raw goats’ milk, Chevre and Smoked Gouda cheeses and cajeta (a caramel sauce made from goats’ milk). Goats’ milk soaps, lotions and some tinctures can also be purchased. Robert said there will be free samples of some items.

For more information call 645–7042.

Another Wilton farm Black Acres, 123 Black Road has participated in Open Farm Day for more than 10 years. The diversified farm is owned by Russell and Susan Black and their family. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Russell said there will be small calves but no piglets to see this year. Tours through the rotational grazing pasture system for the beef cows will be provided.

“People can tour the sap house, see the bees and the chickens,” he said.

There will be samples of some farm products. Maple cotton candy and syrup, honey, meats and other farm products can be purchased.

For more information call 491–5443.

Birds of a Feather Emu Farm, 171 Savage Road in Farmington is the only other Franklin County farm signed up for Open Farm Day this year. Visit between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. to learn more about the large birds native to Australia.

Rita Mathon and Richard Merrow own the farm that produces meat and emu oil based products. Samples will be provided.

For more information call 212–2679.

Open Farm Day is an annual summer tradition that provides numerous learning adventures to increase the awareness of Maine agriculture, and provide visitors a unique chance to visit farmers at their place of work. Part of the memorable and informative experience of Open Farm Day is connecting with local farm businesses.

Open Farm Day Coordinator Anne Trenholm suggests that visitors use the Open Farm Day Passport to guide their visits to one or multiple farms. It is designed to help readers find a participating farm in all 16 counties. The passport includes the list of farms, addresses, and scheduled activities at participating farms. It also includes word games for kids, recipes for using Maine grown ingredients, and a visitor survey.

Open Farm Day occurs rain or shine. Visitors should plan to wear comfortable clothes and dress for the weather. The Open Farm Day Passport is available online at www.getrealmaine.com, and in print at Maine visitor centers across the state and daily newspapers.

Visitors should plan to wear comfortable clothes and dress for the weather.

“No matter where, or how we enjoy Maine farm-raised products, it’s worth taking a trip to see firsthand the role agriculture has in Maine’s quality of place and economy. Open Farm Day is a special day to meet and learn about these local businesses in our state,” Trenholm said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: