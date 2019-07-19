Lorraine Ouellette Trio to perform at Sawyer Memorial
The Lorraine Ouellette Trio will appear at the Sawyer Memorial at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, July 19. The group has been playing a combination of country, French, polka and cajun music at festivals and nursing homes for over 10 years. Members are Lorraine, playing the accordion; Jerry Dube, vocals and guitar; and Adrian Leclair, mandolin, guitar and vocals. The Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial is located at 371 Sawyer Road, Greene. Admission is free. Call 207-946-5311 or visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937 for more information.