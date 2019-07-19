Nouveau Redneck, left, will appear Friday, July 19, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Noveau Redneck plays music they like to hear and hopes the audience wants to hear. Their focus is the best classic rock and county they can find. Band members are Jeffrey Williams, guitar and lead vocals; Tyler Johnson, lead guitar and vocals; Joshua Christensen, bass guitar and vocals and Mike Bean, drums. Show time is 8:30 p.m.
Moticon will play at Mixers at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Moticon is a band covering such artists as Tom Petty, Guns and Roses, Van Halen, Katy Perry, Grace Potter, Poison, Def Leopard, Evenescence, Green Day, the Pretty Reckless and the Black Crows. Band members are Michael Beauchesne, drums; Scott Lavoie, guitar, vocals; David Longstaff, bass; Tony Dan, vocals, guitar; and Tina Dan, vocals. There is no cover charge either night.