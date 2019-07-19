LEWISTON – Linda Pauline Wiers, 68, of Lewiston, passed away on July 16, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 20, 1950, the daughter of Roger and Pauline (Gauthier) Roy.

Linda graduated from S. Windsor, Conn. High School. She married Darrell Wiers in S. Windsor on May 30, 1970. Linda worked for many years at Connecticut Bank and Trust and then upon moving to Maine she worked at Coca Cola until retirement. She and Darrell were long time residents of Lewiston.

Linda was a member of Holy Cross Church Lewiston. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family and especially enjoyed family holidays.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Darrell Wiers; son, Chris Wiers and wife, Jessica, daughter, Kimberly Wiers and significant other Jeremy Nelson; grandchildren, Tyler Nicholas, Kate Wiers, Brianna Nelson; brother, Richard Roy and wife, Georgia, sisters, Nancy Simones and husband, Harry, Susan Paquette and husband, Michael, brother-in-law, Dwayne Wiers; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston, Lisbon Street, on Friday July 26 at 10 a.m. Inurnment in a niche to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Lewiston. All are welcome to a reception at DaVinci’s, Mill Street, Lewiston. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation LLC, Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »