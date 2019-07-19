FARMINGTON — First Congregational Church UCC (Old South) on Saturday, July 27, will again serve “Pie on the Porch” during Farmington downtown’s Summer Fest. Pie will be served, along with beverages, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the porch of the Holman Parish House, 227 Main St. Seating will be available on the lawn while live music is

performed on the porch. Musical entertainment will begin at 1 pm with the beautiful and talented Christine Poulson, of Belgrade, at the helm as sound engineer, emcee and entertainer. The live musical entertainment will offer up a variety of music styles from local favorites. This year’s lineup kicks off at 1 pm with Chris Poulson.

Other performers during the afternoon will. Include local favorites Crooked Bill, Mia Boynton, Annie Voorhees, and Craig Hutchinson, with more to be announced. In case of rain Pie On The Porch will be held indoors. The cost for a serving of fresh home baked pie with whipped cream topping and beverage will be $4.

Al-a-mode with vanilla ice cream will be available for an additional charge of $.50. Make a date with family and friends to meet at Pie On The Porch. Unable to sit a-while? Take-outs will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Old South First Congregational Church community service, youth programs and outreach. For more information contact the church office at 778-0424.

