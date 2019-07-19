Charges
Lewiston
- Daniel Dill, 29, of Gardiner, on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest, 2:52 a.m. Friday on Riverside Drive.
- Patrick Poulin, 33, of 51 Mary St., on charges of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 3:30 a.m. Friday at Motel 6.
- Karissa Bryant, 24, of 816 North Road, Bethel, on charges of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 3:38 a.m. Friday at Motel 6.
- Michael Eaton, 34, listed as transient, on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 12:34 p.m. Friday at 71 Deer Road.
- Trevor Pratt, 38, of Hope Haven Gospel Mission, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 4:55 p.m. Friday at 27 East Ave.
Auburn
- Jessica Swearingen, 36, of 236 Main St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:08 a.m. Friday on Hampshire Street.
- Danyelle Wallace, 38, of 247 Bates St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:20 a.m. Friday on Broad Street.
- Timothy Whitney, 39, of 561 Riverside Drive, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a contempt order, 12:16 p.m. Friday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Leo Gagne, 66, of 242 Wiley Road, Greene, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of domestic assault, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Aaren Dewitt-Villani, 20, of 988 Main St., Poland, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9 p.m. Thursday on Main Street, Lewiston.
- Hibaq Yusuf, 30, of 95 Hampshire St., Auburn, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 4:40 a.m. Friday at 53 Main St.
- Gail Gagne, 63, of 242 Wiley Road, Greene, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 4:45 p.m. Friday on Pond Road, Greene.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Cars driven by Jenna A. Davis, 19, of Starks, Penny L. Ouellette, 56, of North Monmouth, and Jamie E. McGray, 17, of Greene, collided at 8:08 a.m. Monday on Main Street. According to a police report, Ouellette’s car crossed the centerline, striking two oncoming vehicles. Davis’ 2012 Dodge, Ouellette’s 2013 Chevrolet and McGray’s 2005 Chevrolet were towed. Davis and McGray were examined for pain.
Auburn
- Erwin L. May, 44, of Lewiston, fell asleep and drove off Sabattus Street at 7:39 a.m. Sunday. He was not injured. The 2005 Jeep owned by Sherri L. Prout of Lewiston was towed.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Maya MacGuineas: Soaring debt is the product of our political dysfunction
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Turning off Trump’s assaults on my psyche
-
Connections
Briefly: Local
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Rep. Ilhan Omar has learned the language of oppression
-
Dear Abby
Man becomes more distant after moving in with girlfriend