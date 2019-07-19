WATERVILLE — A city man has been released from the hospital after being treated for injuries caused from being shot in the chest by a pellet gun Thursday evening at the Riverwalk at Head of Falls, police said.

Around 7 p.m., Waterville police were dispatched to Head of Falls after receiving a call about a person having been shot. They found Michael McFarland, 51, of Waterville, suffering from a chest wound.

McFarland was conscious and able to identify the alleged shooter as Frank Pelletier, 58, of Waterville.

Pelletier and McFarland reportedly had argued for unknown reasons in the past, according to Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey.

McFarland was riding his bicycle along the Riverwalk when Pelletier reportedly shot him with a pellet gun from his car on the North side of the park, Massey said. Pelletier then fled down College Avenue.

Police arrested Pelletier at 10:07 p.m. and charged him with reckless conduct and assault, according to Massey. He was released on bail and has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 16.

