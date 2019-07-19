AUBURN — Race two of this year’s Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K Series will be held Sunday, July 21.

Emily’s Run will kick off at 8:30 a.m.

The course, which begins and ends at Edward Little High School in Auburn, is considered moderately hilly. Runners will leave the high school, turn right on Western Avenue, left on Court Street, right on Park Avenue, right on Gamage Avenue, and right on Shepley Street. They will go left on Lake Street, right on Fern Street, left on Granite Street, right on Court Street and left on Harris Street, heading back to the high school.

Motorists are urged to be patient when passing runners, or to seek alternative routes.

Emily’s Run is organized in memory of Emily Fletcher, who had been a standout runner while attending Edward Little High School. She died in a car accident in 2004.

All proceeds benefit the Fletcher Foundation, which will give one or more $1,000 scholarship to deserving Edward Little students and make a significant contribution to the Auburn Public Library.

Event day registration is $25.

For more information or to register online, go to: triplecrown5k.com/emilys-run/race-information/.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: