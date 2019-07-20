Maine co-authors Vernita Leins and her service dog, Josie, of Bradley were recently awarded a 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Award as Finalist Winner in the Animals/Pets category. The awards ceremony was held in Washington, D.C.

Their book “Fostering Marcel…the bond between human and animal” was named by the Independent Book Publishing Professional, the largest not-for-profit awards program in the world for self-published and indie authors, as one of the best indie books of 2019.

This is the second of two books Leins and her dog have co-authored. Josie is the driving force behind both books. To fulfill Josie’s desire to give back to dogs and cats in need, a portion of the proceeds of each book is donated to shelters and rescue groups. When writing, the communication between the two is clear and concise.

“Josie is a great writer. It is a pleasure to work with her,” said Leins. “She is a multi-talented dog, and I am honored to have her in my life.”

Their books are published by Maine Authors Publishing, Thomaston, Maine. They can be purchased in local bookstores, on the MAP website, the authors’ website www.vleins.com or on Amazon, although the authors promote buying local. Leins, along with Josie, are available for speaking engagements, book readings, fairs and festivals, and events especially those supporting animal needs or shelters. Their contact information is on their website.

Leins lives on Chemo Pond with her husband, Robert (Uncle Bob to Josie), and Josie. Josie, a rescue, is dual certified as both a therapy dog and a service dog. Besides writing, Josie and her mom enjoy play time, walks in the woods, pond life, and family sofa hug time. In addition, Leins is what she calls semi-retired, as she is a massage therapist and practices qigong. She and her husband own QiGong Studio in Bangor.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: