AUBURN — Adopting a tobacco-free campus policy highlights an institution of higher education’s commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors. Central Maine Community College was recognized for these efforts as part of the 2019 Gold Star Standards of Excellence (GSSE) program.

GSSE, sponsored by the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy initiative, is an annual effort to recognize Maine organizations for implementing policies, procedures and treatment strategies to prohibit tobacco use on campus and to support students and staff in being tobacco-free.

On June 18, a combined celebration of awardees across behavioral health and higher education took place in South Portland. CMCC was one of 18 organizations from across the state to be recognized for achievements related to 10 evidence-based standards.

All behavioral health and higher education organizations from across the state were invited to apply for recognition; those meeting at least six of the 10 standards received a plaque at the celebration event. CMCC was recognized at the Gold Level for the efforts to address tobacco use and exposure.

Award levels are based on best practice criteria such as having a smoke- and tobacco-free campus policy, providing referrals to tobacco treatment, promoting smoke-free lodging options to visitors and divesting from tobacco industry stock.

While implementing tobacco-free campus policies and treatment initiatives can have its challenges, the celebrated schools are showcasing how addressing tobacco is an important strategy for their organization and supports their wellness mission.

For more information on the Gold Star Standards of Excellence, visit BreatheEasyMaine.org/GSSE.

