Ruby Haylock of Turner Highlands Country Club plays in the Maine Women’s Amateur final round at the Rockland Golf Club in Rockland in July 2018. She finished the tournament in a tie for fourth. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal

The summer has been a busy one for Hartford golfer Ruby Haylock, and if anything, the 14-year-old’s schedule ramps up even more the next few weeks.

This weekend she’s staying home and is competing in the Turner Highlands Club Championship. On Monday she begins the Maine Women’s Amateur at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk, which runs through Wednesday. Thursday, she competes in a Maine Junior Tour event at Natanis.

Then July 30-31 she will be competing in the Maine Junior Championship at Val Halla in Cumberland.

“I love it, it’s fun to keep going, I don’t like to have much downtime, I enjoy (doing) things everyday,” Haylock said. “Even when I am not playing in an event, I am going to the course practicing all by myself or with my family or playing nine holes with a friend.”

Haylock’s schedule could have been even more busy. She finished a successful spring season on the U.S. Kids Tour first in the 14-year-old girls division and qualified for the U.S. Kids Tour World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She’s forgoing that tournament because it begins the day after the Maine Junior Amateur.

Haylock’s success continued into the summer. She won the qualifier at Toddy Brook on June 1, earning a spot at the New England Junior PGA Championship on June 25-26 at Shaker Hills Country Club in Harvard, Massachusetts, where she finished a tie for seventh with a two day total of 183.

She also has a win on the Maine Junior tour and two runner-up finishes.

Prior to the New England Junior PGA Championship, the sophomore-to-be represented Leavitt Area High School, along with teammate Morghan Dutil, at the New England High School Championship at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene, New Hampshire, on June 19. She finished tied for ninth after shooting a 77. Dutil finished tied for 20th.

“That tournament was a lot of fun because I got to meet so many new girls that were really good,” Haylock said. “The competition was a lot higher than some of the local tournaments here in Maine. Officially, because it’s girls around my age, some were a little older than me, it was definitely a lot of fun.

“It felt good representing my school down there, too. I wanted to do as well as I could in terms of making my school look good.”

At the New England Women’s Golf Association Amateur that ran from July 8-10, Haylock finished in a tie for 34th shooting a 279.

Haylock said she enjoys bigger events, such as the Women’s Am or higher-profile junior tournaments.

“I’ve always liked the pressure, because I feel like there’s more at stake,” Haylock said. “I enjoy the camera on me and having people watching me because it kinds to fuel me to do better.”

She won’t go under the radar as she did in 2018 when she finished in fifth place with a three-day total of 230 that was highlighted by her 78 in round two.

This week’s Women’s Amateur won’t be the first time she’s played Webhannet in a competition this year. The course hosted the first U.S. Kids Tour event of the season, in which she finished in first place, shooting an 82.

The course fits her game because it allows her driver to play a bigger role.

Webhannet plays 5,381 yards from the red women’s tees.

Part of the reason she played in the U.S. Kids Tour event at Webhannet was because she knew it would be hosting the Women’s Amateur, and she likes to get in as many rounds in as she can on a course that is hosting a big event.

“I think I will play well in the Amateur this year because it was one of the first courses I played this year for tournament golf,” Haylock said. “I enjoyed it, and I do better at the longer courses because I can hit it further than a lot of girls my age.”

