LOVELL — Whenever keyboard artist Dan Moore presents a concert, expect the unexpected. His appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Lovell’s Brick Church for the Performing Arts will carry forward Moore’s trademark programming — mixing a variety of musical genres: jazz, classical, rock, folk, and blues performed with a creative, humorous style.

Although he specialized in the organ when he studied at the Boston Conservatory, Moore loves the unique qualities of different keyboard instruments and styles, and he plays them all. In his youth he played hymns in Sunday school, but also performed in rock bands, high school musicals and as accompanist to a chorus.He still regularly accompanies the Choral Art Society in Portland.

Perhaps the most unusual item in his musical resume: 10 years as a circus musician, touring New England with the Shriners’ circus. “The greatest fun,” he remembers, “was improvising while the good clowns were doing their shtick.”

Among his other professional activities, Moore is serving as music director at the Lovell United Church of Christ, where his responsibilities include directing and accompanying the choir. His creativity shines here as well, as he improvises accompaniments and arrangements.

At the Brick Church, Moore will welcome back Brian Hathaway on bass and Rick Gordan on flute, clarinet and sax, and the harpsichord will make an appearance. The trio is the vestigial remains of the old Mt. Washington Hotel Orchestra. They will play some timeless tunes from the Great American Songbook and other jazz standards. They may even play some TV show theme songs.

The Brick Church, on Christian Hill Road, is air conditioned. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 207-925-1500 or go to www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

