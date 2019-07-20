100 years ago: 1919

New Auburn is, perhaps, the most fortunate in the location of a playground; for it might almost be a bit of the country, shut in as it is by trees from the road. There is sand to play in, and grass to lie upon, and, all things considered, it is an inviting spot to spend on a sunny summer afternoon. The public playgrounds in these cities are no new things but this year the Woman’s Literary Union made an Innovation when in added to the usual supervision, they made arrangements for Miss Louise Westervelt to teach the little folks games and dances.

50 years ago: 1969

Opening ceremonies of Auburn’s Centennial Celebration Week will be held at 10:30 am Saturday at Pettengill Park. Beard and costume judging will take place at that time Other events scheduled for Saturday include the opening of the “Hospitality Center at 27 Turner St., at 1 pm; Bliss College Centennial spaghetti dinner at Stevens Mills Grange Hall at 5:30 pm; Coronation Ball at 8 pm at the Edward Little High School Gymnasium, with the Centennial Queen being crowned at 10 pm by Cong. William D. Hathaway.

25 years ago: 1994

The Auburn Community Band will present a ‘Salute to Famous Composers’ as part of its weekly Evening in the Park summer concert shines on Wednesday. Music by Cole Porter, John Williams, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin will be included during this 75 minute concert, also, songs made famous by Glen Miller, John Philip Sousa, along with numerous Broadway show tunes written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and Leonard Bernstein, will be featured. The free performance begins at 7 p.m. in the courtyard between the Dunlap Insurance building and Casco Bank in downtown Auburn. Concerts will continue to be held at this location every Wednesday evening, weather permitting, through Aug 17. The public is advised to arrive early for seating on the grass and to bring their own lawn chair or blanket on which to sit. The band is co-sponsored by the Dunlap Corporation and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.

