The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, today announced the team has once again partnered with local Dunkin’ business owners to offer a free basketball clinic at the Lewiston Armory on July 29 for children between the ages of 7-14.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. teach the fundamentals of basketball and will feature former Red Claws players Sherwood Brown and Malcolm Miller.

Local Dunkin’ business owners are continually looking for ways – such as these free clinics – to give back to their community. Now in its ninth year, the clinics have been expanded in length to offer participants even more time to develop their skills.

No pre-registration is required for the clinics. Children are asked to bring lunch. Parental permission is required, and a parent/guardian must sign a waiver on the day of the clinic. Waivers can be downloaded at www.maineredclaws.com.

