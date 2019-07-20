TURNER — Music for Mavis Tuesdays at the gazebo will feature Mike and Kim, a country duo, well-loved throughout Maine and beyond, at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 23.

Kim Curry is a talented singer and, since her teens, has performed in many bands, first playing rhythm guitar, bass guitar, then vocally fronting The Nashville Express band for 10 years every Friday and Saturday night at “Country Crossroads” in Standish.

Curry won female vocalist for Maine as well as entertainer in the 1970s and ’80s. She also recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2016. After taking a hiatus for nine years to start a family, Curry formed another group, Santa Fe, and performed on many stages for another eight years as a vocalist.

Mike Preston is a talented country singer and guitarist, raised in Limington, and has spent 27 years devoted to music. Groomed by many famed musicians from Maine, Preston quickly gained success on the local level, opening shows for the Charlie Daniels Band, George Jones, Ricky Van Shelton and others. He released several recordings as well as garnished many regional awards throughout his career, 10 years of which he lived and performed in Nashville.

Curry and Preston met in 2014 and joined to perform in a local band in which Preston played lead guitar and sang and Curry played rhythm guitar and sang. In June of 2017 they started a duo, with Preston playing acoustic and Curry playing bass. They bring decades of music, covering new country, traditional country, rock and blues, sharing their vocal talent individually as well as blended harmonies and duets.

Bring a chair and a blanket. The hat is passed to pay the musicians. Suggested donation is $5. Call 207-754-0954 for more information.

