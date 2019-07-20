LEWISTON – Paul A. McKee, 63, a resident of Village Drive passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home after a short period of ill health with his loving family by his side.He was born in Washington, D.C., April 20, 1956, the son of Laurence A. and Catherine A. (Nutwell) McKee.He was a 1974 graduate of Oxon High School in Maryland. Paul met the love of his life, the former Ann Hoffman whom he met in 1982 and married in 1990. After meeting Ann in Maryland, where both grew up, then relocated to Maine.While in Maine, he was employed at Camden Yarns, Sun Journal, MBNA America, Bank of America, and TD Bank.Paul loved nature and was an avid pet lover, he loved reading, and watching popular comedic movies, and was an avid rock and roll fan.Survivors include his wife, Ann, of Lewiston as well as many nieces and nephews.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael.Memorial services honoring Paul’s life will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the funeral home.Family and friends are invited to visit two hours prior to services at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donations may be made to the family to assist with burial costs.

