LISBON FALLS – Sylvia “Sally” E. Wentworth died at CMMC on July 18, 2019. She was born on Jan. 18, 1939, in Naples, the daughter of Fern Whitlock and Charles Adams. She married Nelson Wentworth on July 19, 1967. Sally retired from Falcon Shoe in Lewiston after 31 years and then worked with her son, Michael, for Diamond Distributors. She was a member of Pioneer Chapter #11 OES of Lisbon Falls and Nina Rebekah Lodge #86 IOOF of Lisbon. Sally is survived by her husband; five sons, Frank; Michael; Dean; T.J.; and Lincoln; two sisters, Elizabeth and Charlotte; three brothers, John; Frederick and Steven; and 12 grandchildren. She was predeceased by six brothers, Richard, Harry, Geroge, Michael, Bill and Austin. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Aug. 3, 2019, at the Edes Falls Cemetery in Naples. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.

