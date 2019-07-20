Androscoggin County

  • Amy Small, 28, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating after suspension. 6:35 p.m. Friday at 3 Larry Drive in Lisbon.

Auburn

  • Shayla Sabine, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:38 p.m. Friday on Center Street.
  • Jessica Godin, 39, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 1:39 a.m. Saturday at 24 Drummond St.
  • Michelle McClain, 34, of Lewiston, on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.
  • Casey Barry, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.
  • Jeffrey Bean, 34, transient, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.

Lewiston

  • Omar Abdirahman, 20, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fees and fines, 7 p.m. Friday on Bartlett Street.
  • Michael Burch, 55, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:57 p.m. Friday at 28 Pearl St.
  • James Pelham, 48, transient, on two counts of theft, 12 a.m. Saturday in Auburn.
