Androscoggin County
- Amy Small, 28, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating after suspension. 6:35 p.m. Friday at 3 Larry Drive in Lisbon.
Auburn
- Shayla Sabine, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:38 p.m. Friday on Center Street.
- Jessica Godin, 39, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 1:39 a.m. Saturday at 24 Drummond St.
- Michelle McClain, 34, of Lewiston, on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.
- Casey Barry, 37, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.
- Jeffrey Bean, 34, transient, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Drummond Street.
Lewiston
- Omar Abdirahman, 20, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fees and fines, 7 p.m. Friday on Bartlett Street.
- Michael Burch, 55, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:57 p.m. Friday at 28 Pearl St.
- James Pelham, 48, transient, on two counts of theft, 12 a.m. Saturday in Auburn.
