HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 9-6 on Sunday.

Taylor hit a two-run shot in the third inning off Matthew Kent and then hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Dedgar Jimenez.

Harrisburg right-hander Steven Fuentes (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kent (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

