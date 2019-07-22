UMass Lowell

LOWELL, MA — David Long of South Paris, has been recognized for achieving academic distinction at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Long, majoring in biology, was named to the Dean’s List at UMass Lowell for the spring 2019 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list at UMass Lowell, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.

UMaine – Augusta

AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2019 Spring FullTime Dean’s list and the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 Part-Time Dean’s List. The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year.

Kevin Mitchell, Mechanic Falls; Marina Slover, Bryant Pond; Micayla Hill, Hartford; Maria Brown, Norway; Morgan Brown, Norway; Peter Langelier, Norway; Izabel Wales, Norway; Jessica Paine, Otisfield; Danielle Atter, Oxford; Michael DeVore, Jennifer Cousins, South Paris; Russell Seams, South Paris; Kenzie Turner, South Paris; Lori-Ann Gagne, Waterford.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Jared Whichard of Waterford, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2019 semester. Jared is majoring in Computer Networking & Cybersecurity.

Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, GA — Catherine Haley of Minot was named to Kennesaw State University’s Dean’s List for the 2019 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List were enrolled in at least 9 credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.

« Previous

filed under: