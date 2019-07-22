LEWISTON — Ryan Donovan announced a campaign for Lewiston School Committee in Ward 7.

“I am Lewiston born and raised and have a deeply-seated passion for education,” he said in a recent campaign announcement. “After I graduated from Lewiston High School in 2015, I found myself wondering what I could do to give back. I joined the Lewiston Education Fund in 2017 and have been serving as treasurer of that board for the better part of the last two years.

“On that board, I have had the opportunity to aid in providing dozens of extracurricular learning lessons for Lewiston students while also seeing the day-to-day challenges many Lewiston educators face. I am running for Lewiston School Committee to enhance Lewiston’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs so that each and every Lewiston graduate is equipped with world class knowledge and is ready to tackle real-world issues in today’s fast-paced technological world.

“I am running to reduce class sizes to meet each student’s unique needs. Lastly, I am running to eliminate Lewiston Schools’ carbon footprint while educating students on the process and its importance.”

The municipal election is Nov. 5.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: