AUBURN — Mark Thallander is no stranger to area music lovers. He has performed several times on mighty organs in the area. This time he is bringing fellow musician Dr. Peter Green to a joint summer concert Wednesday, July 24, at the Court Street Baptist Church.

The two musicians at times will use the organ console and the grand piano keyboard. Other selections in the program will feature both at the organ using the full range of the church organ’s 1,600 pipes. Many of the program selections will be popular and well-known pieces from the Christian classics.

Many of Thallander’s performances are organized and sponsored by the Mark Thallander Foundation. In addition, he composes, conducts and teaches throughout the nation. He has accompanied several large festival choirs. For 18 years, Thallander served as the organist at the famed Crystal Cathedral in California and has served as organist at several other churches.

Although a native of Newfoundland, Green earned his doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Southern California. His artistry is as broad as Thallander’s. Green has won piano competitions and has given solo and collaborative performances across the country.

Green is the current chair of visual and performing arts at Glendale College in California. There he also directs choirs and serves on boards, such as the National Association of Church Musicians and the Thallander Foundation.

In California, Hawaii, and Vienna, Austria, Green has directed the Thallander Foundation Chorus, in addition to giving recitals across North America.

The Summer Keyboard Concert at Court Street Baptist begins at 7 p.m. It will be preceded by a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. No-cost tickets are required for the meal.

The meal features a nourishing array of dishes with musical names of historical keyboard composers and performers, such as E. Power Biggs Four-Bean Salad, Bach Taco Salad and Brahms Broccoli Salad. Desserts include Jelly Roll Morton Bars and Van Cliburn Cookies.

The keyboard concert requires no ticket. Donations will be accepted. A brief “Meet the Artists” will occur between the meal and the concert. At that time, CD recordings will be available for purchase. Meal tickets may be reserved at the Court Street Baptist Church office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by calling 207-784-6661.

