LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating a local man being struck twice by a pellet from a pellet gun on two different days while he was mowing his lawn at 137 Park St., Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

On Sunday, it was reported that a 52-year-year-old man was driving his ride-on mower and was struck in his right forearm.

He also had been struck in the leg while mowing near the street on Wednesday and he thought a rock kicked up and ricocheted and hit him, Steward said. He didn’t report it at the time.

The man went to the hospital and X-rays were done and the pellets were still lodged in him, Steward said.

The resident still had pain Sunday in his leg from when he was struck Wednesday, and discovered while at the hospital the bruise he had was from a pellet, he said.

Livermore Falls officer Walter Bachelder is investigating. He was assisted Sunday at the scene by Maine State Trooper Tyler Nadeau and Androscoggin County sheriff’s Deputy Matt Tifft.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the lawn mower had been struck four times, Steward said.

The person or persons responsible would face an aggravated assault charge, he said.

A conviction for aggravated assault carries a maximum 10 years and up to a $20,000 fine.

If anyone has any information that could assist police with the investigation, they are asked to call 897-3424.

