AUBURN — Robert Mennealy has announced he will seek re-election to the Ward 1 School Committee seat.

According to a recent announcement, Mennealy grew up in Lewiston and was a member of a championship ski team there in 1967, but has lived in Auburn since 1988, having served three terms as a city councilor.

He worked as a business manager in both the public and private sectors, and is now retired. He said this is an exciting period for the Auburn School Department, with the new high school approved and ready to enter the construction phase, but added, “Many challenges remain to be encountered and much progress needs to be achieved in areas such as test scores and other areas of academics when compared to other districts.”

Mennealy and his wife, Pinky, have a grandson in the Auburn school system. He holds a master’s degree in public administration.

The municipal election is Nov. 5.

