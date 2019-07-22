WASHINGTON —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office believes that a teenage girl found unresponsive by the side of a road was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The girl was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday along West Washington Road in Washington by a passer-by, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The girl was not responsive and first responders determined that she had suffered serious injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No other person or vehicle was found at the scene. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in helping piece together the events that led to the girl’s injuries.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said Monday night that he did not have an update on the girl’s condition and that information on the type of vehicle believed to be involved was not yet being released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Dwight Burtis at 207-594-0429, ext. 722.

