FARMINGTON — Representatives of the Maine Department of Transportation will be at the Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the possible removal of Russell’s Mill Bridge.

The bridge is on Russell’s Mill Road over Temple Stream, between Route 43 and Clover Mill Road.

Information on the status of the bridge, which is closed to traffic, will be presented along with reasons the bridge is being considered for removal.

Members of the MDOT staff will listen to concerns and answer questions about the proposed removal. They will also answer questions on the future of the area, if the bridge were removed.

Accommodations will be made for people with disabilities. Those who require auxiliary aids should call in advance. TTY users dial Maine Relay 711.

For more information, contact Haley Jaramillo, regional planner, at [email protected]

