100 years ago: 1919

The Stone Congress Shirt Manufacturing Co., Lewiston, has leased the third floor of the Park Street section of the Journal building, exactly doubling its present floor space. The company, Mr. M. Stone proprietor, has for several years occupied the fourth floor of the building, conducting their business which has increased with phenomenal rapidity.

50 years ago: 1969

Free hot dogs and rock and roll music will be featured as Auburn’s Centennial Youth Day is observed tomorrow. Director of Parks and Recreation Norris Ingersoll said buses will transport youngsters from all playgrounds to the Mathews’ Beach, at 9:30. The day’s schedule is like this: 10 to 11:30 a.m. swimming period; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. free hot dogs and soft drinks; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. egg throwing contest; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. sack races; 2:30 to 3:10 p.m. inner tube races; 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. King of the races; 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. inner tube races; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. King of the Waves. At 5:30 bus transportation will be provided back to the playground. For those who want to stick around, a rock ‘n roll band will play at the beach till 8 p.m. Buses will be available at 8 p.m. for return transportation.

25 years ago: 1994

To end its long and profitable tuition agreement with Union 29, the Auburn School Committee must give the three towns a two-year notice. On Wednesday, the board sent strong signals it will do just that — and soon. The board reiterated Wednesday that without addition to Edward Little School, it will be very difficult, if not impossible to continue to accept secondary students from Mechanic Falls, Minot, and Poland. By September, the board pledged, residents of the three towns will know if they should start looking for another school. “I think it’s only fair to Union 29 that if we’re going to give them a two-year notice, we do it in a timely fashion,” said superintendent Barbara Ereitzian. “And if we do it, it should be done before school starts.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

